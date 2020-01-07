BRAND CONFUSION: Boy asks for Maple Leafs cake, gets Maple Leaf Foods instead

Speak about model confusion.

Eight-year-old Jacob is a real Toronto Maple Leafs fan, so it will come to no shock that the boy wished a cake with the staff’s brand on it for his eighth birthday.

So Jacob’s stepmother, Tania Levesque, commissioned an area bakery of their hometown of Mascouche, Que., to make the cake. Sadly, the bakery didn’t have a template for the Maple Leafs brand readily available.

In response to the CBC, Levesque steered the bakery do a easy Google seek for a picture of the enduring brand that could possibly be replicated atop the cake by way of darkish blue icing.

Jacob’s father, Mathieu Bertrand, went to the bakery this previous Saturday to choose up the cake en path to a Montreal area for the boy’s party.

Upon inspection of the cake, Bertrand observed an iconic brand atop the cake. It simply wasn’t that of the Leafs.

The cake had the brand of Maple Leaf Meals. You realize, the corporate behind Prime meats and Schneiders sizzling canine.

Levesque posted an image of the cake on Fb, the place it garnered greater than 1,400 shares, 1,200 likes and 516 feedback.

“So Jacob was asking for a Toronto Maple Leafs cake for his birthday,” Levesque wrote on Fb. “The pastry chef, of course, was on Google to find the logo but didn’t write … from Toronto. So this party is sponsored by the cold meats.”

Jacob’s stepmother advised CBC the household continued on to the get together with the wrong cake. She mentioned the younger partygoers ate the cake whereas confused concerning the unusual brand.

Jacob, however, objected to the meat company-branded cake and refused to eat the cake.

“We had a good laugh,” mentioned Levesque.

Regardless of the snafu, Jacob and firm nonetheless loved the party, mentioned Levesque.

Maple Leaf Meals hopes to show Jacob’s frown the wrong way up.

In response to the cake ordeal, the corporate said going to ship Jacob and his household to a Maple Leafs recreation within the close to future.

“Sorry to see that Jacob was disappointed with his cake, but we’re giving him something that will turn his thumbs UP!,” Maple Leafs Meals mentioned in a tweet.