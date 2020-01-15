Brand New WWE Signee Wrestling On NXT This Week

News TV SHOWS

January 15, 2020
By Felix Upton

WWE introduced the signing of six new Efficiency Heart recruits this week. One is already moving into the motion.

Throughout WWE Backstage’s Satin Sheet it was revealed that Mercedes Martinez will compete within the Girls’s Battle Royal this week on NXT.

The winner of that match will obtain a chance to wrestle for the NXT Girls’s Title.

The members featured within the graphic final week had been: Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Shotzi Blackheart, Chelsea Inexperienced, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Bourne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim Io Shirai, Xia Li, and Santana Garrett.



