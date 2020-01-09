Brandi Glanville Responds To Denise Richards Lesbian Affair Rumors — Was She Trying To Tell Us Weeks Ago??

Effectively, somebody isn’t denying the rumors…

For many who haven’t heard, the most recent Actual Housewives tea is Denise Richards has “walked away” from RHOBH after an extramarital affair blew up in her face. Much more shockingly, the alleged affair was with a fellow Housewife: Brandi Glanville!

Rumor has it Denise informed Brandi she had an open relationship — that new hubby Aaron Phypers didn’t thoughts her having just a little sapphic sidepiece. So Brandi thought she was within the clear to inform different forged members in regards to the affair. However then that turned out NOT to be true — Denise was simply (allegedly) full-on dishonest on the hunky actor — and the entire thing exploded when the forged confronted her on their Rome vacay in November. After that Denise ditched the present for greener pastures (AKA some B-movie filming in Japanese Europe or one thing).

Whew! That’s some soiled laundry alright!

Denise’s rep denied the story, and Bravo remained mum. Then there’s Brandi, who had first hinted at issues with Denise in a sequence of tweets again on December 29, writing:

I simply obtained “Denised” Critically bitch???? You wanna play- 1-blackmail is against the law

2-I’ve no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the web)

Three-slut shaming is soooooo final 12 months

Yeah, you possibly can wager she wasn’t going to remain fully quiet. She wrote cryptically on Instagram:

“When you want to respond but are not “allowed” to…”

Together with a pic of her trying like she’s about to pop whereas guesting on Watch What Occurs Reside.

Hmm. That isn’t a affirmation, but it surely actually isn’t a denial both…

You’d suppose if this was so off-base, she might say so with out spoiling what the battle was actually about for all of the RHOBH viewers. Proper?

Innerestingly it seems which may not have been the primary subtweeting Brandi did in regards to the scenario. Over a month in the past, proper after the Rome implosion was alleged to have occurred, Brandi tweeted:

“If you sign up for a reality show, any & all skeletons you have in the closet WILL come out eventually. You can’t have secrets & expect to keep them EVER!!! So it’s just best to be honest #OwnIt.”

And round that very same time she appeared on E!‘s digital sequence Simply The Sip, saying one thing dripping with much more implication…

“There’s somebody on the show and she’s not being herself. She’s faking it and she has some skeletons in the closet and guess what? They’re out. I brought them out. Don’t call me a liar because I will ruin your life.”

What do YOU suppose, Perezcious Housewives followers? Does that match the affair story? Are YOU shopping for this was a hookup gone fallacious??

Tell us within the feedback (under)!

