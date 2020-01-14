News TV SHOWS

Brandi Rhodes Apologizes To Excalibur For Insulting Him On AEW Dynamite

January 14, 2020
Brandi Rhodes didn’t have certainly one of her finest moments on AEW Dynamite final week. Now she is apologizing for it.

Whereas on commentary, Rhodes known as Excalibur “Xzibit.” She additionally chastised him, however now she is sorry for this. Rhodes despatched out a tweet saying that as a former announcer and interviewer she will be able to do higher than taking low-cost photographs to make use of as fodder for her character.

I’d prefer to challenge a proper apology to the commentator I known as Xzibit this week. I knew what I used to be doing and it wasn’t very good. As a former interviewer and announcer, I’m higher than taking low-cost photographs as such. I’m very sorry. It received’t occur once more, Expedition.

Excalibur replied again with a really attention-grabbing point out about an e-mail everybody simply obtained from human sources.

Thanks Brandi. Fascinating that this got here proper after that e-mail all of us obtained from HR, however I’ll chalk that as much as coincidence.

Brandi Rhodes is a heel on tv, however now it appears like she’s going to make use of different issues to get warmth. Insulting Excalibur as she did had nothing to do with The Nightmare Collective furthering their storyline which ought to have been the first goal.

Growth goes the dynamite!

