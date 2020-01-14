Brandi Rhodes Denies Sincere Apology After Insulting Excalibur

Brandi Rhodes appeared on AEW Dynamite final week and known as Excalibur ‘Xzibit.’ She later apologized for these remarks. That apology was was pretend.

Rhodes tweeted out yesterday saying:

“I’d like to issue a formal apology to the commentator I called Xzibit this week. I knew what I was doing and it wasn’t very nice. As a former interviewer and announcer, I am better than taking cheap shots as such. I’m very sorry.”

Then she concluded her tweet by saying: “It won’t happen again, Expedition.” She didn’t hearth again something when Excalibur replied saying:

“Thank you Brandi. Interesting that this came right after that email we all got from HR, but I’ll chalk that up to coincidence.”

When the AEW Chief Model Officer observed that Ringside Information wrote up her Twitter apology she needed to hearth again a reply saying:

Let me break it down for you Barney fashion. This wasn’t a honest apology, except his nickname is Expedition I don’t owe the masked commentator jack [poo emoji] I mentioned what I mentioned.

Brandi Rhodes is a superb heel and it’s very straightforward to not like her on tv. So, she’s doing her job. It looks as if she’s going to stick with it on social media as properly. Simply don’t count on her to be genuinely apologetic about something she says from this level on.