Brandi Rhodes Passport Stolen — Cannot Attend Chris Jericho Cruise

Brandi Rhodes deliberate on attending the Chris Jericho Cruise. That’s not taking place now.

Rhodes tweeted out to let followers know that her passport was stolen tonight. This implies she will’t go on the cruise since a passport is necessary.

She needed to depart early anyway as a result of she’s talking on the Nationwide Affiliation of Tv Program Executives conference. She simply gained’t be becoming a member of the Chris Jericho Cruise in any respect now.

I hope this doesn’t disappoint anybody, as I used to be having to go away early to ship the keynote at NATPE subsequent week (which I’m insanely excited for!) however I cannot be on the cruise in any respect this yr. My passport was stolen this night and I can not attend. Be protected and have enjoyable.

That is unlucky as a result of Brandi Rhodes will now need to get a brand new passport. Hopefully, her speech goes effectively at NATPE.