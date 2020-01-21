January 21, 2020 | 9:38am | Up to date January 21, 2020 | 9:45am

The New York man whose huge, military-grade sniper rifle wowed at a Virginia pro-gun rally says he introduced the weapon to show firearms are a “normal everyday thing” — akin to holding a “hammer.”

Brandon Lewis, a gun store proprietor from Bergen, drew consideration at Richmond rally for touting the .50-caliber Barrett M82A1 rifle, which is highly effective sufficient to pierce via armor from practically 20 soccer fields away, information station WGRZ reported.

“Guns are just a normal everyday thing,” Lewis instructed the outlet. “It would be no different than if I was holding a chainsaw or a hammer or any other household tool.”

The gun fanatic mentioned he wished the rifle to ship a “visual message” that residents are answerable for their very own authorities.

“I knew it would be an eye-catcher,” Lewis instructed the outlet.

Lewis mentioned he can legally carry the lethal rifle as a gun store proprietor, which permits him to skirt sure New York state laws for the common citizen.

“Obviously the one that I have is legal” Lewis mentioned. “I personal it legally underneath my enterprise, I’m a federal firearms licensee.