Brantford man, 51, arrested in drug and gun bust

January 18, 2020
A drug and gun bust in Burlington ended with a Brantford man dealing with 11 prices and greater than $10,000 in medicine seized.

Halton Regional Police allege their Avenue Crime Unit investigation found a person was conducting a number of drug transactions at a Burlington restaurant.

A search warrant executed at a Brantford location resulted within the seizure of a Marlin 30-30 lever-action rifle, 30 grams of cocaine, 328 oxycodone capsules, eight hyromorphone capsules, 22 Cialis capsules, 4 Viagra capsules, 11 ecstasy capsules, $485 in money, three cellphones and a digital scale.

James “Jimmy” Antaloczy, 51, of Brantford, is charged with seven counts of possession for the aim of trafficking, contravention of storage rules of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and data of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Antaloczy has been launched on an enterprise.

Anybody with additional info on this case is requested to name 905-825-4747, ext. 2342.

