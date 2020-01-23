Bray Wyatt Making Things Right After Bullies Cut Up Autistic Fan’s Fiend T-Shirt

The world may be an terrible place, however Bray Wyatt is doing what he can to repair one horrible state of affairs.

The WWE Common Champion noticed a message from a mom on his timeline. She has an autistic son who was attacked by one other child at college. His WWE Pop Socket was damaged and somebody minimize his Bray Wyatt shirt up with scissors.

This was a horrible incident that ought to upset anybody that this sort of factor might occur.

@WWE @WWEBrayWyatt my boy was attacked by one other scholar at college. His wwe popsocket was damaged and his bray wyatt shirt was ripped by the child chopping him with scissors. He’s harder than a bully #autism #autismfamily #wwefan



We assume that her son acquired his Fiend shirt for Christmas. You possibly can see his response receiving that shirt in a tweet beneath. Now bullies have minimize up that shirt.

Bray Wyatt replied saying that he’s bought his again. “DM me size and where to send it. Tell him I got his six”

The Fiend could be a scary character, however then man behind that masks is a superb man.