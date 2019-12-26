Bray Wyatt Reacts To Kevin Spacey Video Drawing Inspiration From Firefly Fun House

Kevin Spacey just lately launched slightly Christmas themed video that took lots of people off guard. Then some comparisons had been made to Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Enjoyable Home theme.

The Bang Bang podcast tweeted out a reply to this unusual Kevin Spacey video saying: “Looks like Kevin Spacey has been watching too many.”

Bray Wyatt noticed this tweet and he replied again saying that individuals are at all times falsely accusing him of drawing inspiration from them. When somebody attracts inspiration from him it’s at all times thrilling irrespective of who’s doing it.

On daily basis folks (falsely) accuse me of drawing inspiration from them. I chortle, as a result of I’m the one one which is aware of actually. Nevertheless, when somebody does it to me I get so excited! I wished to be the primary to say… I forgive you Kevin! Irrespective of how naughty you might be!

It was a little bit of a shock to see Kevin Spacey lower this little on-line promo. Then once more, Spacey shocked folks loads of occasions prior to now. It seems like Bray Wyatt isn’t telling us who he drew inspiration from, however he’s at all times comfortable to see when somebody makes use of him as artistic motivation.