Bray Wyatt Says War With Daniel Bryan Is Worth Dying For

Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan have a historical past collectively. Now that previous might be manifesting itself of their most up-to-date feud.

The WWE Common Champion jumped on Instagram to offer a warning for his Royal Rumble opponent. They know one another effectively and though it’s arduous to disclaim that Daniel Bryan is among the best of all time, now it’s Wyatt’s time.

In 2014 I had one in all my favourite bouts of my profession towards Daniel Bryan at The Royal Rumble. Bryan was crimson sizzling, it was his time. He went on to major occasion WrestleMania and turn into the champ. Deservedly so, Bryan is no doubt one of the best I’ve ever been within the ring with. Quick ahead to 2020…… The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan at The Royal Rumble. Bryan is like myself in the truth that nobody stated, “This is a guy we should build our companies future around!”, the primary time we walked within the door. WE needed to scratch and claw, outwork, out speak, out carry out everybody on the pedestal in entrance of us. Daniel Bryan is among the best of all time. However this isn’t his time, it’s mine. That is when my identify turns into synonymous with the trade I’ve given my life to. I need to thanks Bryan for the blood we’ve spilled collectively over time. However perceive, for me, that is my conflict price dying for. The selection isn’t mine to make. Good luck

We’ll should see how the Royal Rumble will kick off the street to WrestleMania 36. It might be an enormous evening for The Fiend and Daniel Bryan. It definitely looks as if Bray Wyatt is able to take Daniel Bryan to the restrict in Houston on January 26th.