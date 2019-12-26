Bray Wyatt Tells Troll To ‘Stick To Video Games & Shut The Hell Up’

Bray Wyatt doesn’t thoughts the truth that he may need impressed Kevin Spacey lately. He does have an issue with followers making an attempt to troll him.

We beforehand coated Wyatt’s response to Kevin Spacey’s newest viral monologue. Wyatt stated it’s at all times nice to see that somebody makes use of him as inspiration. One fan replied again saying: “Is this worse than his wrestling?”

This snide comment about professional wrestling capability triggered Bray Wyatt to problem a problem to this fan until he needs to close the hell up.

You’ll be able to come prepare with me anytime sweetheart. However till then, persist with video video games and shut the hell up.

Odds are this fan gained’t be taking pictures many trolling tweets Bray Wyatt’s means any more.

