Bray Wyatt Wants To Heal Matt Hardy ‘Like You Did For Me’

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy had a good time as tag workforce companions. The 2 went their separate methods, however they are going to always remember what they imply to one another. Now that Hardy might be a WWE exit, issues are getting very attention-grabbing.

Hardy just lately launched a video saying that he’s “in limbo.” He additionally despatched out a tweet about being caught in limbo whereas utilizing certainly one of Bray Wyatt’s new slogans within the course of.

I’m in LIMBO. I’m LOST. I’m EMPTY. Would HE damage me or heal me?

The subsequent day Bray Wyatt seemingly replied to Hardy. He despatched a brief message to Matt saying that he may heal him as a result of Hardy was one who picked him up whereas no one needed The Eater Of Worlds.

expensive matt, i couLd nEver hurT you i may heal you, identical to you probably did for Me whEn the world threw me away you had been the one one providing to choose me up and I Always remember…..

Even when WWE doesn’t reunite Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt it’s nonetheless good to know that they’ve an actual friendship. The 2 teamed up as Jeff Hardy was gone and Wyatt was on his personal.

After capturing tag workforce gold in WWE the workforce proved themselves as a drive to be taken significantly. Now they’re specializing in their very own paths in professional wrestling, however you possibly can by no means say by no means about an eventual reunion.