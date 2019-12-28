Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Wrestles After WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt didn’t present up within the constructing throughout SmackDown this week. He reduce a video package deal in for the Firefly Enjoyable Home. Then as soon as the lights went down on the finish of the night time The Fiend emerged.

Following WWE Friday Night time SmackDown this week, The Fiend confirmed up. He wrestled Daniel Bryan in a WWE Common Title match. Ultimately, Wyatt retained.

Wyatt hit a Sister Abigail and a Mandible Claw on Bryan to safe the win. That doesn’t imply the Royal Rumble will finish the identical. In case you have been questioning they did preserve the pink gentle on final night time in the course of the darkish match.

Followers reportedly booed the pink gentle and chanted for it to go away. They’re not the one ones who’re sick of it both as Corey Graves additionally hates it.