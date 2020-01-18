January 18, 2020 | 2:41pm

The Portland Bike Theft Job Pressure alerted public, through their social media web page, of Officer Sanders’ patrol bike being stolen from the entrance of Multnomah County Courthouse.

Portland, Oregon’s bike thieves are so brazen that not solely does the town’s police division have its personal devoted bike theft activity power — this week the criminals stole a police patrol cycle.

PPB Bike Unit Officer Dave Sanders informed native KOIN6 information he’d secured his bicycle outdoors the Multnomah County Courthouse utilizing handcuffs as a substitute of an everyday bike lock as he was “in a rush.”

“I didn’t bring a U-lock with me — which I would highly recommend — but one thing we do if we are in a hurry is use our handcuffs to secure the bike, which I did to a bike rack in front of the main doors of the courthouse,” Sanders mentioned.

When he returned over an hour later, the bike — which had a “Police” brand on the aspect — was gone.

“Yeah, it is ironic” Sanders agreed. “The willingness to take a police bike, that’s shocking on a deeper level, to be brazen and bold in taking that bike.”

Based on KOIN 6, Portland police estimate a motorbike is stolen each hour within the metropolis, with roughly 27 bikes stolen daily.

The Police division’s Bike Job Pressure famous in a tweet: “Going out on a limb here, but this may support the argument that we still have a slight bike theft problem in the city…”