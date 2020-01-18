January 18, 2020 | 2:41pm

Portland, Oregon’s bike thieves are so brazen that not solely does the town’s police division have its personal devoted bike theft activity power — this week the criminals stole a police patrol cycle.

PPB Bike Unit Officer Dave Sanders informed native KOIN6 information he’d secured his bicycle outdoors the Multnomah County Courthouse utilizing handcuffs as a substitute of an everyday bike lock as he was “in a rush.”

“I didn’t bring a U-lock with me — which I would highly recommend — but one thing we do if we are in a hurry is use our handcuffs to secure the bike, which I did to a bike rack in front of the main doors of the courthouse,” Sanders mentioned.

When he returned over an hour later, the bike — which had a “Police” brand on the aspect — was gone.

“Yeah, it is ironic” Sanders agreed. “The willingness to take a police bike, that’s shocking on a deeper level, to be brazen and bold in taking that bike.”

Based on KOIN 6, Portland police estimate a motorbike is stolen each hour within the metropolis, with roughly 27 bikes stolen daily.

The Police division’s Bike Job Pressure famous in a tweet: “Going out on a limb here, but this may support the argument that we still have a slight bike theft problem in the city…”

Going out on a limb right here, however this may increasingly assist the argument that we nonetheless have a slight bike theft drawback within the metropolis……

— PPB BTTF (@PPBBikeTheft) January 17, 2020