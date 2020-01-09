Brazil Asks Netflix To Remove Movie Depicting Jesus Christ As Gay

The movie entitled “The First Temptation of Christ” got here out on December three on Netflix.

A decide in Brazil issued a brief injunction Wednesday forcing Netflix to withdraw a comedy that depicts Jesus Christ in a gay relationship.

The movie entitled “The First Temptation of Christ”, by the Brazilian manufacturing firm Porta dos Fundos, got here out on December three and drew robust criticism from conservative politicians within the primarily Catholic nation, the church itself and from evangelicals.

Hundreds of individuals signed a petition asking that it’s withdrawn.

On Christmas Eve, the headquarters of the manufacturing firm in Rio de Janeiro was attacked with Molotov cocktails. Nobody was harm. Police mentioned no less than 4 males with their faces coated took half within the assault.

Choose Benedicto Abicair mentioned Wednesday he was ordering the movie yanked for now in order to calm tempers till courts can think about the broader deserves of a go well with in opposition to the film introduced by a Catholic affiliation referred to as the Don Bosco Middle for Religion and Tradition.

Abicair’s ruling might be appealed.

Netflix and the manufacturing firm mentioned that they had not but acquired the decide’s order.

Porta dos Fundos is an award-winning comedy producer based in 2012. It garnered a global Emmy in 2018.

