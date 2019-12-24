Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalised After Accident

Jair Bolsonaro was critically injured in a knife assault whereas campaigning for election final 12 months. (File)

Sao Paulo:

Brazilian chief Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday after struggling a fall at his official residence in Brasilia, the most recent well being scare for the 64-year-old, his workplace mentioned.

Native media reported that Bolsonaro hit his head when he slipped in a rest room on the Alvorada Palace.

He was taken to the Armed Forces Hospital the place he underwent a cranial CT scan, “which did not detect any changes,” his communications workplace mentioned in a press release.

The rightwing chief will stay on the hospital for remark for between six and 12 hours, the assertion added.

Institutional Safety Minister Augusto Heleno arrived on the hospital shortly after the presidential convoy and instructed Globo tv that Bolsonaro is “fine.”

Bolsonaro took workplace as Brazil’s president on January 1. He was critically injured in a knife assault whereas campaigning for election final 12 months.

His well being has been a topic of concern ever since, and he has undergone a number of surgical procedures to deal with the injuries he suffered within the stabbing, most not too long ago in September.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro mentioned he had been examined for pores and skin most cancers.

