Brazil President “Lost Memory” After He Slipped And Fell In Bathroom

Jair Bolsonaro slipped Monday evening in a rest room on the Alvorada Palace. (File)

Sao Paulo:

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro quickly misplaced his reminiscence after hitting his head in a fall at his official residence, he stated in an interview on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old slipped Monday evening in a rest room on the Alvorada Palace, the newest well being scare for the Brazilian chief who was wounded in a knife assault in September 2018 whereas campaigning for the presidency.

“At that moment I lost memory,” he stated of the autumn.

“The following day, this morning, I managed to get back a lot of things and now I am fine,” Bolsonaro stated in a phone interview with Band tv.

“I didn’t know, for example, what I did yesterday.”

Bolsonaro spent the evening on the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia underneath statement and was launched Tuesday “with the recommendation that he rest,” his workplace stated in an announcement.

A cranial CT scan detected no anomalies, the assertion stated.

“I slipped and fell on my back. It was a nasty enough blow but I’m going to take care of myself,” Bolsonaro stated within the interview.

His well being has been a topic of concern ever since he grew to become president on January 1.

He has undergone 4 surgical procedures to deal with the stab wound to his stomach, most lately in September.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro stated he had been examined for pores and skin most cancers.

“My health is fine,” he instructed Band TV, however added “there are some consequences” of the stabbing.

“One adapts to this new reality. The knife wound together with age is a dangerous mixture,” he stated.

Earlier within the day, Bolsonaro tweeted passages from the Bible: “For in the event that they fall, one will carry up his companion.

“However woe to him who’s alone when he falls, for he has nobody to assist him up,” he stated, quoting Ecclesiastes.

