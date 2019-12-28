Brazil star Hulk ‘has been dating niece of his ex-wife since October’ after 12-year relationship

By Jack Kinnersley For Mailonline

Printed: 08:11 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 09:11 EST, 28 December 2019

Former Brazil worldwide Hulk has been courting the niece of his ex-wife Iran Angelo de Souza in line with UOL.

The 33-year-old, who now performs his soccer in China, has confirmed the connection with Camila by way of his advisers and mentioned he was at all times clear.

The Shanghai SIPG participant insists he known as Camila’s mother and father and brother final weekend and advised them the reality.

Hulk (left) has been courting his ex spouse Iran’s niece Camila (proper) since October

Hulk’s ex-wife Iran (left) and Iran’s niece (proper) who the Brazilian footballer is now courting

They began courting in October following Hulk’s cut up with spouse Iran in July after a 12-year marriage.

Hulk and Iran had three kids collectively, Ian, James and Alice.

The highly effective ahead nonetheless plies his commerce within the Chinese language Tremendous League however Espanyol are hoping to signal the previous Brazil worldwide on mortgage till the top of the season.

The 33-year-old scored 17 objectives in 37 video games for Shanghai SIPG final season.

Espanyol’s Chinese language proprietor Chen Yansheng is believed to have wonderful relations with the Shanghai membership in line with Diario Sport.

The Brazilian midfielder was one of many first superstars to make the leap and be part of the Chinese language Tremendous League again in 2016.

He joined from Russian aspect Zenit St Petersburg and is the second highest earner in the entire league with a £320,000-a-week contract.

Hulk mentioned by way of his advisers that he has been clear about his relationship with Camila

Hulk and Iran had three kids collectively, Ian, James and Alice while they have been married