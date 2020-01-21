Brazilian President, Republic Day Chief Guest, To Arrive On January 24

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro will probably be paying a state go to to India from January 24-27 (File)

New Delhi:

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will on Friday start a four-day go to to India, primarily as chief visitor on Republic Day and likewise to discover methods to spice up commerce ties at a time each the massive economies are hit by slowdowns.

On his first go to to India after assuming energy, President Bolsonaro will probably be accompanied by seven ministers, high officers and a big enterprise delegation.

“President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be paying a state visit to India from January 24-27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be the chief guest at India”s 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26,” the Exterior Affairs Ministry mentioned.

President Bolsonaro, a former military captain, received a landslide victory in Brazil’s presidential election in October 2018 and took the reins of the nation in January final 12 months. “This visit is expected to further enhance and strengthen the multi-faceted ties between India-Brazil,” the ministry mentioned.

The final presidential go to from Brazil was by President Michel Temer in October 2016 on the sidelines of the eighth BRICS summit in Goa. PM Modi visited Brazil in November to attend the XI BRICS Summit.

Brazilian presidents have graced the Republic Day Parade in 1996 and 2004.

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind will maintain talks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and also will host a banquet for him. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar can even name on him.

On January 21, President Bolsonaro will tackle a bunch of Indian and Brazilian enterprise leaders on the India-Brazil Enterprise Discussion board, in keeping with the Ministry of Exterior Affairs or MEA.

India-Brazil ties have been on an upswing in the previous few years.

The amount of bilateral commerce was USD eight.2 billion in 2018-19. This included USD three.eight billion value of Indian exports to Brazil and USD four.four million as imports by India. Each the governments really feel there’s enormous potential to reinforce the bilateral commerce additional.

“Both sides will focus on boosting trade and investment during the visit,” mentioned an official.

Main Indian exports to Brazil embody agro-chemicals, artificial yarns, auto parts and elements, prescribed drugs and petroleum merchandise. Brazilian exports to India embody crude oil, gold, vegetable oil, sugar and bulk mineral and ores.

Indian investments in Brazil have been round USD 6 billion and Brazilian investments in India are estimated at USD 1 billion in 2018.

Brazilian investments in India are primarily in cars, IT, mining, power and biofuels sectors. India has invested in Brazil”s IT, pharmaceutical, power, agri-business, mining and engineering sectors.

“Our bilateral relations are based on a common global vision, shared democratic values, and a commitment to foster economic growth of both countries,” the MEA mentioned.

Bilateral ties have been elevated to a strategic partnership in 2006, heralding a brand new part in India-Brazil relations.

“The relations are strong not only at the bilateral level, but also at plurilateral fora such as BRICS, IBSA, G-20 and in multilateral bodies particularly the UN,” the MEA mentioned.

Each the nations are additionally robust contenders for everlasting membership of the UN Safety Council.

