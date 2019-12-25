December 25, 2019 | three:46pm

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro quickly misplaced his reminiscence after whacking his head in a fall on the presidential palace, he stated in an interview on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old slipped Monday evening in a toilet on the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, the newest well being scare for the Brazilian chief who was additionally wounded in a knife assault in September 2018 whereas campaigning for the presidency.

“At that moment I lost memory,” he stated of the autumn, AFP reported.

“The following day, this morning, I managed to get back a lot of things and now I am fine,” Bolsonaro informed Band tv.

“I didn’t know, for example, what I did yesterday.”

Bolsonaro spent the evening on the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia beneath commentary and was launched Tuesday “with the recommendation that he rest,” his workplace stated in an announcement.

A cranial CT scan detected no anomalies, the assertion stated.

“I slipped and fell on my back. It was a nasty enough blow but I’m going to take care of myself,” stated Bolsonaro, an ally of President Trump.

His well being has been a topic of concern ever since he turned president on Jan. 1.

He has undergone 4 surgical procedures to deal with the stab wound to his stomach, most lately in September.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro stated he had been examined for pores and skin most cancers.

“My health is fine,” he informed the broadcaster, however added “there are some consequences” of the stabbing.

“One adapts to this new reality. The knife wound together with age is a dangerous mixture,” he stated.

Earlier within the day, Bolsonaro tweeted passages from the Bible: “For in the event that they fall, one will raise up his companion.

“But woe to him who is alone when he falls, for he has no one to help him up,” he stated, quoting Ecclesiastes.