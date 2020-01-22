Breaking: Bengaluru MLA N.A. Haris wounded in a blast, sustains leg injury

Nalapad Ahmed Harisfb

Bengaluru’s MLA NA Haris has been injured in what seems to be a minor explosion at a non-public occasion in Viveknagar. The incident happened at round eight:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the ruling Congress chief was rushed to the St. Philomena Hospital, the place he’s below statement.

Haris was attending the celebrations of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran’s beginning anniversary when the minor blast happened. Moreover the MLA, 5 others have been injured within the blast – additionally being handled in the identical hospital.

Based on our sources on the bottom, the blast is believed to be a firecracker, however the police are investigating the scene. However Haris’ son Mohammed Nalapad suspects a foul play.

“There was something under the chair that my father sat on. It exploded. My father has injuries on his leg, his friend hurt his hand. We’re shocked something like this has happened in our constituency. Don’t know who did it,” Nalapad was quoted as saying.

The police are conducting their investigations on the scene and additional particulars are awaited.

“There was a cracker show. Immediately after the cracker show, there was a minor blast. Our officials including the ACP and DCP have reached the spot. Everyone has confirmed it was a cracker blast. The area has been sanitised,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao informed TNM.

It is a creating story…