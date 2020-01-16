News

BREAKING | J&K Police bust JeM module, major terror attack averted ahead of Republic Day

January 16, 2020
J&K encounter

Two terrorists have been arrested in connection to this in Jammu and Kashmir.IANS | Representational

In a serious success, the Srinagar Police has busted a module of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), averting a serious terror assault deliberate on Republic Day (January 26).

These names of the arrested terrorists have been shared by the J&Okay Police: Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla @ Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal.

(It is a breaking story. Extra particulars awaited)

