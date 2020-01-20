BREAKING: SC rejects Nirbhaya rapist Pawan Kumar’s petition claiming he was minor in Dec 2012

Pawan kumar.Twitter

The Supreme Court docket on Monday, January 20, rejected the petition of one of many convicts Pawan Kumar within the Nirbhaya gang rape and homicide case claiming he was a minor on the time of the crime.

The Supreme Court docket Monday noticed that the problem of the juvenility of Nirbhaya case convict, Pawan Gupta, has already been determined by courts, and queried his counsel, “How many times we will hear the same things, you have raised it already many times.”

Pawan Gupta has moved the Supreme Court docket difficult the Delhi Excessive Court docket order declining to entertain his plea that he was a juvenile when the offence — Nirbhaya gang-rape and homicide — was dedicated in December 2012.

A bench headed by Justice R. Banumathi will pronounce the decision at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

A Juvenile Board in January 2013 had declared that Pawan was not a juvenile when he dedicated the offence. Pawan’s counsel argued the prosecution intentionally hid that he was a juvenile. Solicitor Common Tushar Mehta stated the prosecution has persistently maintained that the convict was not a juvenile when the offence was dedicated.

“Birth certificate of Pawan Kumar has been filed on record. The parents have confirmed the age of their wards and never disputed the age at the time of the commission of the offence”, stated Mehta.