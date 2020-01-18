Breaking | Shabana Azmi injured in car accident at Mumbai Pune expressway

Twitter/ANI

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has been significantly injured after her automobile rammed right into a truck on Mumbai-Pune expressway close to Khalapur toll plaza.

She has critical harm on their brow and had been admitted to MGM hospital Panvel for emergency.

As per sources, “The couple will be sent to Mumbai as soon as possible. The accident is serious and the car is damaged very badly. Her brother Baba Azmi has left from Mumbai and is on his way to meet Javed and Shabana Azmi. She was alone in the car, while Javed Akhtar was a guest in another car.”

The information is stunning as simply days in the past Poet, lyricist and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar celebrated his birthday in Mumbai. Each husband and spouse wore vibrant and sizzling pink color gown on this event. Celebrities attended his birthday bash from Amir Khan to his spouse Kiran Rao. Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Boney Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Richa Chadda had been additionally seen on the party.

We want a speedy restoration for Shabana Azmi.