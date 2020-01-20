News

BREAKING | Shopian encounter: 3 terrorists linked to Hizbul killed in J&K

January 20, 2020
1 Min Read
J&K encounter

Police and safety forces are current.IANS | Representational

An encounter broke between terrorists and safety forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (January 20) morning. All three suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been gunned down by the safety forces, Kashmir Zone Police confirmed on their official Twitter account.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered following the encounter, and a search operation is presently underway.

(It is a breaking story. Extra particulars awaited)

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment