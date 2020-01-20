BREAKING | Shopian encounter: 3 terrorists linked to Hizbul killed in J&K

Police and safety forces are current.IANS | Representational

An encounter broke between terrorists and safety forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (January 20) morning. All three suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been gunned down by the safety forces, Kashmir Zone Police confirmed on their official Twitter account.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered following the encounter, and a search operation is presently underway.

(It is a breaking story. Extra particulars awaited)