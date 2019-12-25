Breckenridge cancels New Year fireworks, cites environment impact

FRISCO — The Colorado city of Breckenridge cancelled its New Yr’s Eve fireworks show over environmental issues, officers mentioned.

The choice was a continuation of the city’s determination earlier this yr to have fun holidays in ways in which have much less environmental affect, Summit Each day studies.

The city cancelled its 2019 Fourth of July fireworks show, which officers mentioned was a results of considerations about hearth security and potential unfavorable results on the forest and wildlife.

The city council opted to stay per its summer time vacation cancellation, Breckenridge spokeswoman Haley Littleton mentioned.

“Because of this summer decision, council decided that they did not want to have fireworks in the winter either to provide consistency and to continue not to disturb our wildlife,” Littleton wrote in an e-mail.

“The town of Breckenridge believes that there are better options moving forward to celebrate these holidays that have less of an environmental impact,” Littleton wrote.

Breckenridge Ski Resort has not modified plans to host its annual New Yr’s Eve torchlight parade, through which ski and snowboard instructors carry torches and trip from the highest of one of many mountain’s peaks all the way down to the resort village.