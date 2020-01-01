Breckenridge couple welcomes Colorado’s first baby born this decade

New child Cecily DiCerbo has a listing of superlatives to her title: first child of 2020 born in Colorado and possibly even highest-elevation child, her dad joked in a Centura Well being information launch.

Child Cecily was born at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday in St. Anthony Summit Medical Middle’s Start Place to Jamie Means and Greg DiCerbo of Breckenridge, the information launch stated.

Cecily’s dad and mom have been watching New Yr’s Eve festivities on tv of their Baldy Mountain dwelling Tuesday evening when contractions started. About 9:45 p.m., Means’s water broke, and the couple headed to the Frisco hospital. Cici was born a pair hours later, coming into the world at 6 kilos, eight ounces and 19.75 inches lengthy — and arriving at 9,000 toes in Colorado’s excessive nation, Greg Dicerbo identified.

With the addition of Cecily, the Breckenridge household has the makings for the last decade’s most dynamic duo as Cecily joins a 2-year-old sister.

“Way and DiCerbo plan to celebrate the New Year a little bit later than everyone else,” the information launch learn. “They hope to pop the small bottle of Prosecco they brought in their hospital bag later this evening.”