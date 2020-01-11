Brentford v QPR: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Brentford host QPR in a west London derby at Griffin Park this weekend.

The Bees have surged up the desk into third place – 9 factors shy of the automated spots – regardless of dropping 9 of their opening 26 video games.

QPR are floundering within the backside half, but because of the tightness of the league, stay in with a shout of the play-offs if they will pull some type collectively between now and Could.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing you might want to find out about the best way to watch the Brentford v QPR sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Brentford v QPR?

Brentford v QPR will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 11th January 2020.

The right way to watch Brentford v QPR on TV and stay stream

You possibly can watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Most important Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about one of the best Sky packages

For those who don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the match by NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Move for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Brentford boast the tightest defence within the league with simply 20 targets conceded this time period.

Ollie Watkins has 17 Championship strikes to his title on the different together with two in Brentford’s brutal Four-Zero execution of 10-man Bristol Metropolis – who additionally harbour promotion hopes – of their most up-to-date league outing.

QPR have produced two beautiful ends in a row – a 6-1 win over Cardiff and 5-1 victory in opposition to Swansea – however it’s exhausting to foretell whether or not that ruthless type is right here to remain.

Prediction: Brentford Three-1 QPR