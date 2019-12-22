Brentford v Swansea: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Brentford host Swansea in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things you could find out about find out how to watch the Brentford v Swansea recreation on TV and on-line.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Month Move for simply £16.99

Get a NOW TV Sky Sports activities Month Move simply £20 a month for two months – often £33.99

What time is Brentford v Swansea?

Brentford v Swansea will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

Learn how to watch Brentford v Swansea on TV and dwell stream

You possibly can watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Fundamental Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 2:45pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Discover out extra about one of the best Sky packages

For those who don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match via NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Move for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Extra to observe…

Prediction: Brentford – Swansea