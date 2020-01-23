Brexitcast to come to a close as Britain leaves the EU

The BBC’s award-winning podcast Brexitcast will reportedly air its remaining episode on the finish of the month.

The podcast, which is offered by Adam Fleming, Chris Mason, Laura Kuenssberg and Katya Adler, will come to a detailed after two and a half profitable years, as Britain prepares to depart the EU on 31st January 2020.

Brexitcast has run weekly since its conception in 2017, along with occasional emergency episodes, because the workforce coated all the newest Brexit developments from each Brussels and Westminster.

The podcast launched following the success of an analogous podcast, Electioncast, on the time of the 2017 Basic Election – which was revamped within the run as much as the 2019 election.

RadioToday claims that the ultimate episode can be recorded on the BBC Radio Theatre subsequent Thursday, in entrance of a stay studio viewers – though the BBC is but to verify that it will undoubtedly be the ultimate episode.



The podcast additionally spawned a weekly TV spin-off present on BBC One, which can reportedly proceed in its standard slot underneath the revamped title Politics Solid – with the present’s remit set to increase following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Greater than 150 episodes of the podcast have been recorded because it started, and it took dwelling the Listener’s Selection Award ultimately 12 months’s British Podcast Awards.