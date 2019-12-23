Brian Austin Green & Son Kassius Enjoy ‘Star Wars’ Together Following Estrangement Allegations

We love a father-son second!

In a galaxy far, distant (JK, simply in El Lay), Brian Austin Inexperienced and his son Kassius Lijah Marcil Inexperienced loved a day on the films collectively to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Saturday.

Associated: Megan Fox Had A ‘Psychological Breakdown’ In 2009!

Together with a photograph (above) of the 17-year-old rocking a black Yoda tee-shirt in entrance of a poster for the movie, the Beverly Hills: 90210 alum penned to Instagram:

“JJ [Abrams], thanks for giving my son and I not solely a very nice expertise, however delivering a finale to one thing that has been an enormous a part of our lives in what I felt was a very respectful means :))”

The teenager echoed his father’s sentiments and shared the identical pic to his account:

“Had an amazing time seeing #theriseofskywalker with my dad yesterday😊 I’m so happy that we got to experience the end of the saga that is so important to both of our childhoods together:))”

Chances are you’ll recall only a 12 months in the past when Kassius’ mom Vanessa Marcil claimed her son was being lower out of Brian and his spouse Megan Fox‘s life. Brian’s ex (and former 90210 co-star) alleged on IG that issues have been so dangerous, her son wasn’t even allowed to know the place his father, stepmother, and three half-brothers lived.

Moreover, Kass had apparently by no means even met his youngest half-brother, Journey, on the time:

“Then, 5 years ago on their own they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives. Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.”

In a later social media submit, the 51-year-old appeared to suggest the Jennifer’s Physique star — whom Mr. Inexperienced has been with since 2004 — was in charge for the dissolved relationship:

“It’s actually painful for us to tell the truth about Kass’ birthdad. We always loved him like a best friend in Kass’ young years and I have always believed and hoped for the best for him and that he would stand up for himself. We have to give up on him now in order for my son to heal. I believe in miracles so we will see what the future holds.”

Fortunately, Vanessa was proper! We first bought a touch that issues have been being repaired between the daddy and son over the summer season when Kassius shared images from a week-long go to together with his father in Vancouver the place Brian and his co-stars have been filming the meta reboot collection BH90210:

We’re so glad issues appear to be getting higher between these two!!

[Image via Brian Austin Green/Instagram & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]