Brian Cage Injured Going Into Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

Brian Cage didn’t wrestle a really lengthy match in opposition to RVD at Arduous To Kill earlier than he rolled out of the ring and disappeared. There’s a motive for that.

Click on right here for our full Affect Wrestling Arduous To Kill outcomes.

PW Insider stories that Brian Cage didn’t work the match in opposition to Rob Van Dam as deliberate as a result of he was injured. He reportedly has a torn bicep.

We beforehand reported that Brian Cage has signed a contract with AEW. It’s unknown when he’ll begin with All Elite Wrestling. Hopefully, he’ll have the ability to heal up and be 100% earlier than making his debut.