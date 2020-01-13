News TV SHOWS

Brian Cage Injured Going Into Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

January 13, 2020
1 Min Read

Brian Cage didn’t wrestle a really lengthy match in opposition to RVD at Arduous To Kill earlier than he rolled out of the ring and disappeared. There’s a motive for that.

Click on right here for our full Affect Wrestling Arduous To Kill outcomes.

PW Insider stories that Brian Cage didn’t work the match in opposition to Rob Van Dam as deliberate as a result of he was injured. He reportedly has a torn bicep.

We beforehand reported that Brian Cage has signed a contract with AEW. It’s unknown when he’ll begin with All Elite Wrestling. Hopefully, he’ll have the ability to heal up and be 100% earlier than making his debut.



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment