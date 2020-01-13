Brian Cage’s Wife Melissa Santos Squashes AEW Signing Report

AEW reportedly signed Brian Cage to a multi-year contract. Apparently, that is information to Cage’s spouse.

Melissa Santos tweeted out that she hasn’t heard about her husband signing with AEW in any respect. She continued to “CONFIRM” that Cage has not come to a cope with All Elite Wrestling.

Actually?? How will you verify one thing that isn’t true???? I’m his spouse and I can CONFIRM, he hasn’t signed on any dotted line.

Dave Meltzer famous that AEW probably needed to maintain Brian Cage’s signing a secret so they may debut him as a giant shock. Now with Melissa Santos claiming that Brian Cage by no means inked a cope with AEW it makes this case much more attention-grabbing.