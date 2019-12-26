Brian May joins Boxing day hunt alongside family of bullied teenager, 14, who took his own life

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Printed: 14:25 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 14:27 EST, 26 December 2019

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian Might joined a Boxing Day hunt in the present day alongside the household of a bullied teenager who took his personal life.

The animal rights campaigner, 72, who was a detailed good friend of Bradley John, 14, whose household are pioneers of cruelty-free searching, turned up with ‘s father Byron, 54, and different kinfolk for a ‘Clear Boot Hunt’ in Swansea, South Wales.

The hunt, which is the choice to fox searching which was outlawed in 2004, noticed a crowd of 300 courageous the rain to see the white-haired rock star who signed autographs and posed for selfies with Queen followers.

Mr Might mentioned: ‘I am very near Byron who has been by some horrible instances not too long ago.

Queen guitarist Brian Might, 72, joined a Boxing Day hunt in Swansea, South Wales, alongside the household of bullied teenager Bradley John, 14, who took his personal life final yr

The musician and animal rights campaigner turned up for a ‘Clear Boot Hunt’ which is the choice to fox searching which was outlawed in 2004

The musician was a detailed good friend of Bradley’s (left and proper) who was discovered lifeless in his college in Llanelli final yr

‘He is a really courageous man so I wished to be right here for him.’

Mr Bradley was an everyday on the Boxing Day meet however tragedy struck final yr when he was discovered lifeless within the bogs at St John Lloyd Roman Catholic Faculty in Llanelli.

His household declare he was being bullied due to his Consideration Deficit Hyperactivity Dysfunction and police are nonetheless investigating his loss of life, with an inquest to be held subsequent yr (2020).

The Queen guitarist, who went to the schoolboy’s funeral the place Queen’s ‘It is a Kinda Magic’ was performed, vowed to proceed Mr Bradley’s work by supporting cruelty-free searching within the British countryside.

He mentioned yesterday: ‘Bloodsports belongs within the final century and never this one. I believe the world is waking up

‘Clear boot searching is nothing like the standard tearing aside of foxes on Boxing Day.

‘I’ve come down in the present day from London to help Byron as a result of they’re all doing a beautiful factor.

The Queen guitarist, who joined a crowd of 300 for the Boxing Day occasion, vowed to proceed Mr Bradley’s work by supporting cruelty-free searching

The occasion sees contributors chae a human runner father than a wild animal and promotes a cruely-free searching day

‘They’re changing all of the countryside traditions right into a humane hunt.

‘It is one thing that everybody can get pleasure from and no one will get damage!’

Mr Might first met Byron and his son 5 years in the past as a result of they had been main the way in which for cruelty-free searching.

Carmarthenshire Hunt Grasp Byron mentioned: ‘It’s good that Brian has come all the way in which her to help us.

‘It’s a conventional Boxing Day hunt however the distinction is that we chase a human runner father than a wild animal.

‘It retains us authorized and according to the Looking Act.’

Image: Byron John (centre), leads the ‘Clear Boot Hunt’ in Swansea, South Wales, on Boxing Day

Brian Might took to his Instagram web page previous to the hunt to say that ‘there will likely be no torture and no loss of life’ throughout the occasion

Previous to the hunt, Mr Might took to his Instagram web page to write down: ‘Sure !!! We’re going a-hunting ! Looking the Clear Boot! To help these good of us who’re bravely shifting the world – and the countryside – ahead.

‘These persons are Compassionate Riders. There will likely be no torture and no loss of life of any creature on this hunt. Only a man and/or a lady operating, pursued by an incredible pack of bloodhounds – who, once they catch the runners, will give them licking!!

‘Come alongside to lend your help if you happen to like – however be warned it’s not a time for me to be signing autographs. It’s a enjoyable occasion, nevertheless it’s not about me. In different places within the UK on that very same day there will likely be different meets of hunts nonetheless clinging to the standard vile cruelty.’

Through the hunt, Mr Might spoke with followers and pulled mother-of-two Grace Powell onto his horse-drawn cart after remarking on her lengthy curls.

Lifelong Queen fan Mrs Powell, 33, mentioned: ‘Mind mentioned we had been like twins due to my curls.

‘He was an ideal gent, however was nice to have a chat and hug from him. It made my Christmas.’