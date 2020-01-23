Bride and groom create a ‘crisp wall’ for wedding guests to snack on at their ceremony

By Sophie Regulation For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:54 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:55 EST, 23 January 2020

A bride and groom created a tremendous DIY ‘crisp wall’ for his or her friends to snack on at their wedding ceremony – and it solely price £75 to make.

Charlotte and Gavin Bell, each 28, from Dunfermline, Scotland, got here up with the quirky concept for wedding ceremony favours earlier than they tied the knot in December 2019.

The easy construction, constructed from timber and rooster wire and spare navy paint, took lower than two hours to construct and paint earlier than 200 baggage of crisps have been pegged onto it.

Traditional manufacturers akin to Quavers, Area Raiders, Discos and Wheat Crunchies all went down a deal with with the friends as they arrived on the reception.

After sharing the thought on social media, the couple has been inundated with messages from folks throughout the nation who’re even asking to lease the crisp wall for their very own nuptials.

Instructor Charlotte mentioned: ‘I’ve at all times been crisp-obsessed and everybody I do know loves snacking, so the thought took place when Gavin’s sister recommended we must always have a cart of crisps on the venue, as an alternative of a sweet cart.

‘I needed to place my very own twist on it, so we put our heads collectively and had the thought to make a wall filled with crisp packets for folks to select from.

‘We went for a theme of retro crisps, so essentially the most traumatic half was attempting to trace down explicit manufacturers.

Charlotte and Gavin Bell, each 28, from Dunfermline, Scotland, got here up with the quirky concept for wedding ceremony favours earlier than they tied the knot in December 2019

‘I could not discover the place to purchase Tangy Toms, so we had Discos, Area Raiders, Wheat Crunchies and Twiglets, in addition to some extra common Walkers ones.

‘Our friends liked the thought, it was hilarious as a result of everybody simply stored going again for extra, even whereas they have been dancing they have been asking if they may go and get a bag of crisps.

‘Everybody even went dwelling of their taxis with a bag!’

After the crisp wall went down so effectively at her wedding ceremony, Charlotte posted an image of it on a Fb web page after somebody was asking for concepts about alternate options to night meals at weddings.

Traditional manufacturers akin to Quavers, Area Raiders, Discos and Wheat Crunchies all went down a deal with with the friends as they arrived on the reception

The picture was then picked up a well-liked wedding ceremony Instagram web page and went viral, with hundreds of likes and lots of of feedback of individuals marvelling on the sensible creation.

Charlotte added: ‘Gavin did not assume it could be so fashionable and he now realises it was an ingenious concept.

‘I wasn’t anticipating all of the feedback from folks, and I’ve bought some messages asking if folks should buy or lease the body.

‘However I feel I’ll hold it for my 30th birthday and simply hold utilizing it at completely different milestone occasions!’