Bride and groom were only on crash plane because they stayed in Tehran to collect wedding photos

A newlywed couple who died when a Ukrainian Airways flight crashed in Iran had solely been within the capital Tehran to gather their marriage ceremony photographs, their distraught household has mentioned.

Saeed Tahmasebi had flown to Tehran with new spouse Niloofar Ebrahim for the second leg of their marriage ceremony with family and friends after tying the knot at St John’s Wooden register workplace in London final month.

Mr Tahmasebi, 35, from Chiswick, was an engineer for constructing agency Laing O’Rourke and was learning for a PHD as a postgraduate researcher at Imperial Faculty London.

They had been amongst 176 passengers who died when their Ukrainian Airways jet certain for Kiev crashed shortly after take off in Tehran.

The couple had stayed behind within the area after the remainder of their marriage ceremony occasion went residence.

Mr Tahmasebi’s grieving household final evening mentioned that simply ten minutes earlier than boarding, they’d spoken to buddies about their worries of travelling within the area.

Newlywed Tahmasebi, 35, from Chiswick, west London, was celebrating his marriage to bride Niloofar Ebrahim (pictured) in Iran when the pair perished within the Ukrainian Airways tragedy

Rescue staff search the scene the place a Ukrainian airplane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday

Mr Tahmasebi, a PHD pupil who had been dwelling within the UK for 15 years, and his spouse had been returning to Britain from Tehran this morning when their passenger jet crashed after take off

Chatting with the Day by day Telegraph Mr Tahmasebi’s brother-in-law, Amir, mentioned: ‘They had been solely in Tehran as a result of they had been ready a number of days for his or her marriage ceremony pictures earlier than flying residence.

‘All of us left to come back again residence earlier and had been anxious concerning the state of affairs due to what is going on on within the area. However after we spoke to them 10 minutes earlier than they boarded we thought the whole lot was positive. Then we heard their flight had gone down. It is horrible, completely horrible.’

Mr Tahmasebi’s sister, Sally, 41 mentioned the state of affairs was ‘too horrible for phrases’ and that the household ‘could not consider what had occurred’.

She mentioned they had been a ‘pretty couple’ and added that ‘Saeed was the nicest man you possibly can ever discover’.

He and two extra Britons – together with a dry cleansing agency boss from Brighton, East Sussex and one other engineer from London are identified to have perished on board.

The Ukrainian international ministry says there have been three British victims of the catastrophe close to Tehran this morning (pictured: wreckage on the crash web site)

Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda-Zadeh (pictured), 40, who ran a dry cleansing agency in Brighton, East Sussex, has been named because the second British sufferer of the airplane catastrophe in Tehran

Sam Zokaei, 42, pictured, from London, was an engineer at BP the place colleagues mourned his ‘tragic loss’ as we speak. He was on vacation in Iran visiting family and friends when he died

Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda-Zadeh, 40, a father-of-one travelled to Iran to see household over the Christmas interval and was returning to the UK through Ukraine.

The businessman, who lived in a three-bedroom terraced home in Brighton, East Sussex runs Smarty’s dry cleaner’s, in close by Hassocks.

The third sufferer was Sam Zokaei, 42, an engineer at BP the place colleagues mourned his ‘tragic loss’ as we speak.

A spokesman for the corporate yesterday mentioned: ‘With the deepest remorse, we will affirm that certainly one of our colleagues at BP, Sam Zokaei, was a passenger on the Ukrainian Worldwide Airways airplane that crashed in Iran this morning, reportedly with no survivors.

‘We’re shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic lack of our good friend and colleague and all of our ideas are together with his household and buddies.’

Mr Tahmasebi, a British nationwide, had lived in Britain for greater than 15 years.

His buddies described him as a ‘very brilliant, very intelligent and good’ man who had a promising future as a structural engineer.

A good friend talking on the couple’s residence close to Chiswick, mentioned on Wednesday: ‘He was a beautiful man. An exquisite human being. One of many nicest folks you possibly can meet.

‘He was a high engineer and I’d say he was a genius and he was so glad and getting married to his girlfriend who had been with for about three years.

‘He has a sister who lives in London and he or she requested me to come back to his flat as we speak. We’re in shock. We simply cannot consider it. No one is aware of what occurred, however this can be a very large tragedy.

Mr Tahmasebi and spouse Niloofar, pictured, had been married at St John’s Wooden register workplace in London final month and had flown to Iran for the second a part of their marriage ceremony celebrations

Mr Zokaei, a reservoir engineer had labored for BP for 4 and a half years in London, was travelling residence to the UK from a vacation in Iran when he was caught up within the airplane catastrophe

A spokesman for his firm Laing O’Rourke mentioned: ‘Everybody right here is shocked and saddened by this very tragic information.’

‘Saeed was a preferred and properly revered engineer and can be missed by a lot of his colleagues.

‘Our ideas are together with his household and buddies at this most tough time and we are going to do all we will to help them by way of it.’

In Sussex on the three-bedroom residence of Mr Kadkhoda-Zadeh’s dad and mom in Haywards Heath, his father, Mahmoud, 67, was too upset to talk yesterday.

Mr Kadkhoda-Zadeh (pictured) is known to have travelled to Iran to see household over the Christmas interval and was returning to the UK through Ukraine

Combating again tears he mentioned: ‘I’ve no phrases sorry. I can’t converse.’

However in an announcement later, the household described him as: ‘A loving father, son, brother, good friend, who will eternally be missed. His absence has shattered many lives. A properly humoured passionate soul has misplaced his life far too quickly. Relaxation in peace Reza.’

A household good friend added: ‘He was his dad and mom’ solely son. It’s so dreadful. We solely heard about it within the morning. It’s so, so unhealthy in the intervening time.’

Mates and neighbours described paid tribute to the ‘quiet, well mannered and beautiful’ businessman after listening to of the tragedy.

A pupil who rented a room in his home mentioned: ‘He is very pretty man. He’s pleasant and well mannered and we get on very properly certainly.

‘I’m renting a room right here and learning in Brighton to enhance my English and we bought alongside very properly proper from the beginning.

‘He had gone to Iran to see buddies and I believe some household over Christmas and was due again as we speak.’

Mohammed, who was identified to buddies as ‘Reza’, is divorced and father to a nine-year-old woman.

One other neighbour mentioned: ‘He was a very pretty man. That is simply so surprising and unhappy.

‘He was completely devoted to his daughter, he beloved her a lot and they’d do all kinds of issues collectively.’

Stephen Edgington, who runs Hassocks Pet Centre subsequent to Smarty’s dry cleaner, mentioned: ‘It’s so surprising and it is rather upsetting for everybody who knew him.

‘He was a beautiful man, very quiet and well mannered however a very nice man – we bought on very properly certainly and it’s a tragedy.’

Mr Kadkhoda-Zadeh’s daughter would usually sit within the pet centre so she may stroke the cats there.

‘She is a beautiful woman and each his ex-wife and him had been very good folks. You could not fault him. It’s such a shock.’

Mr Zokaei was believed to be on vacation in Iran and was on his method again to the UK when he was caught up within the catastrophe.

The reservoir engineer had labored for BP for 4 and a half years, each within the Center East and London, and was understood to be visiting household.

In keeping with his Linkedin profile, Mr Zokaei had studied petroleum engineering at Herriott Watt College in Edinburgh.

‘With the deepest remorse, we will affirm that certainly one of our colleagues at BP, Sam Zokaei, was a passenger on the Ukrainian Worldwide Airways airplane that crashed in Iran this morning, reportedly with no survivors,’ an announcement mentioned.

‘We’re shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic lack of our good friend and colleague and all of our ideas are together with his household and buddies.’

A neighbour instructed MailOnline: ‘He drove a brown colored 2016 Vary Rover that he typically parked in my mom’s disabled bay outdoors my home.

‘I requested him if he may transfer the automotive and he was at all times very well mannered and would usually apologise.

‘He was an Arabic gentleman, I do not know if he had a lot household right here.

‘He was out and in of the home quite a bit. You’d say hi there and he’d be gone within the automotive someplace. He went away fairly a bit as properly I believe with work.

‘The final time I noticed him was final November. So far as I do know he is been dwelling there for a minimum of a yr.’

All three males had been on the Boeing 737 which got here down simply minutes after take-off, sparking recent alarm in an already tense Center East.

Iran is blaming ‘technical difficulties’ and says the pilot misplaced management after a fireplace struck one of many airplane’s engines.

Nonetheless, Tehran is refusing to say what is going to occur to the black packing containers which had been recovered from the crash web site.

The Boeing airplane was lower than 4 years previous and had been checked simply two days earlier, with ‘certainly one of our greatest crews’ manning the plane, a Ukrainian airline official mentioned.

The catastrophe offers an extra blow to Boeing which was thrown into disaster by two airplane crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 which killed a mixed 346 folks.