Bride tries to sell the plywood urinal her husband made for their wedding for $150 on Facebook

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:04 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:09 EST, 19 January 2020

A bride has been mocked for attempting to flog the plywood urinal her husband made for friends at their nuptials for $150 (£115) on Fb.

The put up, shared by an nameless man, believed to be from the US, to Reddit, reveals three photos of the flimsy DIY urinal, which seems to be located within the venue’s automobile park – in full view of everybody.

Unsurprisingly, many had been left horrified by the invention, and branded it every thing from pure ‘gold’ to ‘cheesy.’

‘At first I assumed this was only a joke, then I noticed that THEY ARE FOR SALE. for $150! Lordy,’ wrote one, whereas a second merely commented: ‘That is nasty.’

An nameless bride-to-be, from the US, tried to flog the plywood urinal (pictured) her husband made for his or her marriage ceremony friends for $150 (£115) on Fb

The proud spouse took to social media and penned: ‘My husband made these for the boys to make use of at our marriage ceremony’ (pictured)

A 3rd added: ‘It is an important concept (to have bogs at a marriage), however the execution depart lots to be desired.’

‘I imply… plywood, writing in Sharpie (not even stencilled correctly) and a plastic shovel blade with a gap in it(?).’

‘Why not hire moveable bathrooms and I do not know… bedazzle them or one thing (not that it would not be marriage ceremony shaming materials both).’

The cubicle design encompasses a blue gadget for friends to wee into, which then travels down a pipe earlier than it reaches a grassy space behind a fence.

Others branded the idea ‘nasty,’ whereas one other merely added: ‘No phrases’ (pictured)

The phrase ‘MENS’ will be seen written on the entrance in a black marker pen, whereas a sink seems to be absent.

By no means-the-less, delighted together with her husband’s handiwork, the bride took to Fb and penned: ‘My hubby made these for the boys to make use of at our marriage ceremony’ – earlier than itemizing it on the market at for $150 (£115.25).

‘Stylish!’ joked one, whereas one other commented: ‘Okay. Can we discuss the truth that they’re now on the market? Think about displaying up and shifting these after they’ve been used for there meant functions?’



A 3rd added: ‘This isn’t the worst concept. Normally when males are outdoors and ingesting lots they’re going to find yourself peeing outdoors too. At the least this offers some privateness. Promoting them appears sort of gross although,’ whereas a fourth agreed:

‘The bathroom can also be an important trendy innovation. I am not trying to purchase a used one on Fb.’

Nevertheless, a choose few could not assist however reward the couple’s progressive concept.

‘That is fairly artistic,’ commented one. ‘I have been to a number of occasions (not weddings although) that wanted one thing like this. I do not see this as one thing to disgrace. That they had an issue and got here up with an affordable resolution.’

An extra commented: ‘I am torn between shuddering with disgust and eager to applaud the ingenuity.’