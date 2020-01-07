Brielle Biermann Shows Off Dramatic New Look For 2020: No More Lip Fillers!

Brielle Biermann goes again to the way in which she seemed when she was 18 years outdated!

Actuality TV mogul Kim Zolciak Biermann‘s high-profile daughter, now 22, determined to do one thing totally different to kick off 2020: throw it again to a less complicated time. Properly, easier for her lips, not less than!

Associated: Brielle Severely LOVES Courting Baseball Gamers!

On Sunday afternoon, the Don’t Be Tardy star introduced on Instagram she was eliminating her lip fillers, writing to her followers (under) in a Tales put up on the social media website:

“Dissolved my lips yesterday … Black n blue for a few days … gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon. 2020 new year new me!”

Good! A extra pure, no-nonsense really feel for her this yr, maybe?!

Right here’s hoping all of the “black n blue” aftermath goes away shortly, BTW.

Together with the IG Tales announcement, the blonde bombshell posted a selfie to her feed later that evening. It drew loads of commenter consideration due to her noticeably less-plumped lips, as you may see right here:

“So much better,” one commenter wrote, in a press release echoed by many extra on the social media website. “You’re a natural beauty.”

One other one added extra:

“❤️ U look the best I have ever seen u look…. you are beautiful always but… this is the best 😘”

Properly then!

Associated: Kim Zolciak Recounts Son Kane’s Horrifying Go-Kart Accident!

The twenty-something socialite bought a lot viral response from her first post-lip filler shot, she adopted it up on Monday, too!

As you may see (under), Brielle posted a video on IG straight referencing and exhibiting off her “new lips” for the entire world to soak up:

“New year! New lips! New hair! Same bitch!”

That’s actually going to be our anthem in 2020! OK, possibly not fairly… however it’s a temper! LOLz!!!

Associated: Brielle Claps Again At Commenter Vital Of Her Booty!

And simply because it went down with the primary put up, followers weren’t shy about telling the younger actuality persona how they felt about her new look!

“Ok, you’re starting to look normal,” one IG consumer wrote beneath the vid, referencing Brielle’s less-plumped lips. “Now just take them down a little bit more. Beautiful!”

One other added:

“I’m so happy I always thought u were drop dead gorgeous with or without them. But I’m happy that your happy ❤️🔥”

Awww! That’s a pleasant factor to say.

What do y’all suppose, Perezcious readers?! Are you a fan of Brielle’s new toned-down pout?? Extra pure, for certain… however is it an enchancment from her outdated look???

Free lips might sink ships, however we LIVE for giving this sort of lip… pun supposed!