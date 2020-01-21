Bright Eyes Announce First Show In Nine Years At End Of The Road Festival

Earlier this yr, the good Omaha indie rock establishment Vivid Eyes began teasing a comeback on social media. It is a bit totally different from the usual band-reunion teaser, since Vivid Eyes has all the time simply been Conor Oberst and whoever else is round. However Oberst has been working below his personal identify for years now. He's definitely been holding busy, final yr, Oberst launched toured and a very good album with Higher Oblivion Neighborhood Heart, his duo with Phoebe Bridgers. However seeing the identify “Bright Eyes” – a reputation that also holds nice emotional resonance for a few of us – remains to be totally different than seeing the identify “Conor Oberst.” And right now, we see the identify “Bright Eyes” on an upcoming present announcement for the primary time in almost a decade.

Vivid Eyes are among the many acts taking part in on the UK's Finish Of The Highway Pageant, which involves Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset 9 / Three-6. Apparently sufficient, Vivid Eyes aren't headliners on that indie-heavy invoice. As a substitute, they're listed under Pixies, King Krule, Angel Olsen, and Massive Thief. However Vivid Eyes nonetheless dangle like a star, fucking glowing at nighttime, on the lineup poster. Different acts taking part in on the pageant embrace Pinegrove, Whitney, Aldous Harding, Andy Shauf, Richard Hawley, Little Simz, the Comet Is Coming, Discipline Music, Lady Band, Lady Ray, Dry Cleansing, and Itasca. Extra acts are coming later. Appears to be like nice! A lot indie rock!

View this put up on Instagram We're delighted to disclose the primary wave of acts for #EOTR 2020! ⠀ ⠀ Our headliners this yr would be the legendary @pixiesofficial, true cult unique King Krule, the singular @angelolsenmusic and Brooklyn folk-rockers @bigthiefmusic. ⠀ ⠀ For the nostalgic amongst you, 00 s legends @brighteyesofficial have reformed after an nearly ten-year-long hiatus simply in time for his or her EOTR debut while the magnificent @richardhawley returns to Dorset 12 years after his 2008 efficiency. ⠀ ⠀ Elsewhere, we're bringing you a number of the most enjoyable artists working right now, together with UK rap pioneer Little Simz, the apocalyptic space-funk of The Comet is Coming, the breathtaking delicate sounds of Aldous Harding and plenty of, many extra. ⠀ ⠀ With extra but to return, we expect 2020 goes to be a really particular yr. For tickets and extra particulars about this yr's pageant, head to the hyperlink in our bio A put up shared by Finish Of The Highway (@endoftheroad) on Jan 21, 2020 at 12: 55 am PST

Since 1998, relying on the way you depend issues, Oberst has launched about 9 albums below the Vivid Eyes identify. The final one, The Folks's Key , got here out in 2011. So far as we will inform, Oberst hasn't performed any reveals as Vivid Eyes since a November 2011 gig in Honolulu.