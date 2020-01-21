Bright Eyes Announce First Shows In Nine Years

Earlier this yr, the good Omaha indie rock establishment Vibrant Eyes began teasing a comeback on social media. It is a bit completely different from the usual band-reunion teaser, since Vibrant Eyes has all the time simply been Conor Oberst and whoever else is round. However Oberst has been working beneath his personal title for years now. He's definitely been conserving busy, final yr, Oberst launched toured and a very good album with Higher Oblivion Group Middle, his duo with Phoebe Bridgers. However seeing the title “Bright Eyes” – a reputation that also holds nice emotional resonance for a few of us – continues to be completely different than seeing the title “Conor Oberst.” And at the moment, we see the title “Bright Eyes” on upcoming-show bulletins for the primary time in almost a decade.

As The FADER factors out, Vibrant Eyes have introduced 5 reside reveals in 2019. The primary goes down this March in Tokyo. They've additionally introduced two reveals in Los Angeles, one in New York, and ona on the UK's Finish Of The Street Competition, which has simply unveiled its lineup. Right here's the entire listing of upcoming Vibrant Eyes reveals, because it stands proper now.

TOUR DATES:

three / 23 – Tokyo, Japan @ Liquidroom

5 / 21 – 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

6 / 20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

9 / 03 – 06 – Salisbury, UK @ Finish OF The Street Competition

with Lavender Diamond

^ with Japanese Breakfast & Lucy Dacus

In the meantime, Brooklyn Vegan stories that Vibrant Eyes have signed to Lifeless Oceans. The label has simply posted a minute-long teaser of the band within the studio. It's filled with strings. Right here it’s:

Brooklyn Vegan quotes Lifeless Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf saying:

Vibrant Eyes isn’t just a formative artist for me personally, however for numerous individuals who work at Lifeless Oceans. To get to work with a band that’s a part of our personal origin tales in falling in love with music is the rarest of privileges. We’re thrilled to be a part of one other nice chapter in Vibrant Eyes enduring legacy

Apparently sufficient, Vibrant Eyes aren't headlining the Finish Of The Street Competition. As a substitute, they're listed under Pixies, King Krule, Angel Olsen, and Massive Thief. However Vibrant Eyes nonetheless cling like a star, fucking glowing at the hours of darkness, on the lineup poster. Different acts enjoying on the pageant embrace Pinegrove, Whitney, Aldous Harding, Andy Shauf, Richard Hawley, Little Simz, the Comet Is Coming, Subject Music, Lady Band, Lady Ray, Dry Cleansing, and Itasca. Extra acts are coming later. Seems nice! A lot indie rock!

Since 1998, relying on the way you depend issues, Oberst has launched about 9 albums beneath the Vibrant Eyes title . The final one, The Individuals's Key , got here out in 2011. So far as we are able to inform, Oberst hasn't performed any reveals as Vibrant Eyes since a November 2011 gig in Honolulu.