Bright Eyes look like they’re teasing a return to music in 2020

If their current social media updates are something to go by, it appears to be like like Vibrant Eyes are teasing a return to music this yr.

Conor Oberst’s indie rock venture has been inactive since touring 2011 album ‘The People’s Key’. However now the band look like gearing up for one thing coming in 2020.

Earlier this night, Vibrant Eyes’ Twitter and Fb accounts shared a put up for the primary time shortly, updating their paintings and alluring followers to observe the band’s newly launched Instagram account. The socials all bear the hashtag #BrightEyes2020.

The band’s official web site has additionally been up to date.

In the course of the band’s hiatus, Oberst launched quite a few solo data, together with 2009’s ‘Outer South’ as Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band. He additionally revived his punk band Desaparecidos and teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to launch an album collectively underneath the identify Higher Oblivion Group Heart.

Again in March, Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst coated a observe from Dying Cab For Cutie’s ‘Transatlanticism’.

The pair additionally coated Killers favorite ‘Human’ at The Bunkhouse Saloon in Las Vegas.

In the meantime, Phoebe Bridgers has launched a canopy of Tom Waits’ ‘Georgia Lee’, taken from a tribute compilation, ‘Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits’.

The album, produced by Warren Zanes, additionally options Aimee Mann, Rosanne Money, and the duo of Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer singing the songs of Tom Waits.