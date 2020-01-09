Bright Eyes Tease Comeback

Shiny Eyes are again. Conor Oberst's massively in style and influential indie rock / people / emo challenge has been inactive since touring behind 2011 swan track The Folks's Key . Within the interim, Oberst has launched numerous solo data, revived his punk band Desaparecidos, opened a bar in his native Omaha, and teamed with Phoebe Bridgers to launch an album collectively below the identify Higher Oblivion Group Heart. Now it appears to be like like he's returning to the band that made him well-known.

Shiny Eyes ’Twitter and Fb accounts simply posted for the primary time shortly, updating their art work and alluring followers to the band's newly launched Instagram account. The socials all bear the hashtag #BrightEyes 2020 as nicely. The band's official web site has been equally up to date. Seems prefer it's on!