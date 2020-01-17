Bright flashes light up the night sky in Ohio in spooky video captured by a doorbell camera

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 20:40 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:48 EST, 16 January 2020

A father and daughter have been taking out the trash on Sunday night after they noticed an almighty flash within the evening sky over Ohio.

Tim Walker alongside together with his daughter, Carolyn, have been within the driveway of their Bethel dwelling after they witnessed a number of sensible flashes within the evening sky.

‘I did not discover it at first, however we began strolling, she was like, “Dad! Look at the light in the sky! What is that?”‘ Tim stated to Fox 19. ‘And when you really see the video, I cease and really set the garbage can down, and I am like, “What is that?”‘

Unusual lights within the sky have been noticed over Bethel, Ohio on Sunday

Tim Walker tweeted the video footage of the unusual sight as captured by his doorbell digital camera

The weird sight was caught on the household’s Ring doorbell digital camera which clearly captured the rainbow of colours within the sky together with purple, orange, pink and purple.

‘Within the video, you may see it slowly, slowly, after which it will get actually brilliant like nightfall or a firework or lightning within the background,’ Tim stated.

‘I used to be scared,’ Carolyn stated. ‘I believed it was an explosion once I first noticed it, so it made me actually nervous.’

Tim Walker together with daughter, Carolyn, was taking out the trash after they noticed the flashes

The flashes have been extraordinarily brilliant however right here was no sound of any form of explosion

‘You see one thing like that, it form of takes you again a bit bit,’ Tim stated. ‘You already know, I used to be within the navy. It seems to be like one thing you’ll see within the navy.’

The pair say the sight scared them at first, but regardless of the extraordinary colours and size of the flashes they by no means heard a sound.

Neither the Clermont County Emergency Administration workplace or Bethel Police have been capable of clarify the unusual lights, though each acquired quite a few studies from involved residents questioning what was taking place.