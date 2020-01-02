Brighton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Brighton are reaping the rewards of latest boss Graham Potter’s soccer philosophy because the season passes the midway mark.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and reside stream data

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces that you must learn about Brighton’s 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV data.

Brighton fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data and match previews will probably be up to date all through the season.

January

11: Everton v Brighton (three:00pm)

18: Brighton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

21: Bournemouth v Brighton (7:30pm)

February

1: West Ham v Brighton (three:00pm)

eight: Brighton v Watford (5:30pm) BT Sport

22: Sheffield United v Brighton (three:00pm)

29: Brighton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport

March

7: Wolves v Brighton (three:00pm)

14: Brighton v Arsenal (three:00pm)

21: Leicester v Brighton (three:00pm)

April

four: Brighton v Manchester United (three:00pm)

11: Norwich v Brighton (three:00pm)

18: Brighton v Liverpool (three:00pm)

25: Brighton v Manchester Metropolis (three:00pm)

Could

2: Southampton v Brighton (three:00pm)

9: Brighton v Newcastle (three:00pm)

17: Burnley v Brighton (three:00pm)

Brighton equipment 2019/20

The Seagulls have reverted to a extra acquainted look in 2019/20 after flirting with thicker stripes final season.

They are going to rock blue and white, with darker navy colors blended into the stripes for a contemporary twist on a traditional design.

Try photos of the 2019/20 Brighton equipment right here.

???? Kitted out, like these two! ???? Be sure to’ve received yours!#BHAFC ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/4nCpnrR2mW — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 10, 2019

Brighton switch information

Achieved offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Matt Clarke (Portsmouth) – Undisclosed

Leandro Trossard (Genk) – £18m

Adam Webster (Bristol Metropolis) – £19.7m

OUT

Ben White (Leeds) – Mortgage

Matthew Weaire (Colchester) – Free

Richie Towell (Salford) – Free

Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) – Mortgage

The best way to watch Brighton video games on TV and reside streaming

A few of our articles include contextual affiliate hyperlinks. You may help us by clicking on these as we might earn fee in the event you make a purchase order. There isn’t a additional price to you and we by no means permit this to bias our content material.

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a spread of channels stuffed with reside sport together with high flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will have the ability to stream matches by way of the SkyGo app on a spread of units together with smartphones and tablets.

Discover out extra about the perfect Sky packages

NOW TV offers you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £eight.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Go for simply £eight.99

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband prospects can add it to their present contracts for an extra £6.00 per 30 days. For brand spanking new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.

Try the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the web large wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games reside, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Check out the newest offers for Amazon Prime forward of the brand new season

Brighton stadium info

Title: Amex Stadium

Capability: 30,750

Location: Brighton

12 months opened: 2011

Pitch dimensions: ‎116 x 75 yards

Brighton 2019/20 season preview

How will Brighton fare in 2019/20?

Try our Brighton season preview