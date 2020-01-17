Brighton could become the latest city to BAN private cars in a bid to tackle air pollution 

By Each day Mail Reporter

Brighton has grow to be the most recent metropolis to contemplate banning automobiles to sort out congestion and air pollution.

It follows related proposals to exclude automobiles or impose congestion costs in York, Bristol, Oxford, Cardiff and the Metropolis of London.

Birmingham council additionally revealed proposals this week to ban non-public automobiles from town centre to enhance air high quality.

Brighton and Hove metropolis council will vote on Tuesday whether or not to bar non-public autos from 2023 after Inexperienced Get together councillors pledged to cut back air air pollution.

The proposal says that ‘the local weather emergency, the environmental and public well being disaster attributable to air air pollution, and harmful roads can and should be tackled by drastically decreasing non-public automotive use within the metropolis centre’.

Inexperienced councillor Amy Heley, who proposed the transfer, mentioned she needed to analyze the feasibility and prices of stopping non-public autos coming into town centre.

Analysis means that 54 individuals dwelling within the centre of Brighton die prematurely yearly because of air pollution from nitrogen dioxide, a fuel produced by car exhaust fumes.

Brighton resident Neil Reggae, who helps the ban, mentioned: ‘Driving in Brighton is daft.

‘You are in a queue for ages and there is nowhere to park if you get to your vacation spot.

‘Plus the air high quality is dire due to the slow-moving visitors clogging up the city.’

However critic Justin Hill mentioned: ‘Simply watch how briskly the outlets and eating places begin to shut down.’