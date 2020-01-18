Brighton man sentenced to 20 months for Social Security fraud, failing to file tax returns

A Brighton man has been sentenced to 20 months in federal jail for failure to file tax returns and for fraud regarding Social Safety incapacity funds.

Robert Eugene Hybertson, 61, agreed to pay the Social Safety Administration $146,484 restitution, to file correct tax statements for all years relevant and pay all taxes owed to the Inside Income Service, in response to information launch from the U.S. legal professional’s Colorado workplace.

Hybertson acquired a gross revenue of $887,000 in 2012 however willfully didn’t file the required revenue tax statements for that 12 months, in response to the stipulated info in a plea settlement. Hybertson additionally didn’t file revenue tax statements for 2010, 2011 and 2013, when he had approximate gross incomes of $241,000, $566,000 and $117,000, respectively.

The estimated tax loss for the years is $828,000, or $1.7 million if penalties and curiosity are included, in response to the Friday launch.

In Could 2001, Hybertson started receiving Social Safety incapacity insurance coverage advantages, the discharge mentioned. In 2010, Hybertson hid from Social Safety that he was receiving revenue — violating an settlement to reveal revenue — and he made false statements about working, in response to the discharge. Hybertson fraudulently acquired $146,484 of incapacity advantages.

“The defendant avoided paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes and at the same time lied to get money he did not deserve from Social Security,” mentioned U.S. Legal professional Jason Dunn.

The sentencing listening to was earlier than U.S. District Choose R. Brooke Jackson. The case was investigated by IRS-Legal Investigation and the Social Safety Workplace of the Inspector Common.