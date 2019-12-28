Brighton v Bournemouth: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Brighton host Bournemouth in a conflict that might see both staff slide into hassle this weekend.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot you have to learn about methods to watch the Brighton v Bournemouth recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Brighton v Bournemouth?

Brighton v Bournemouth will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 28th December 2019.

The way to watch Brighton v Bournemouth on TV and reside stream

You may watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Most important Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

In case you don’t have Sky, you may watch the match via NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Brighton have been dealt a foul hand with latest fixtures, however face a tricky process to rebuild their momentum to spherical off the Christmas interval.

Bournemouth proceed to flounder in entrance of aim and might be in actual hazard in the event that they lose this one.

Prediction: Brighton 1-Zero Bournemouth