Brigitte Nielsen, 56, steps out with husband Mattia Dessi, 41,and daughter Frida, 17 months, in LA

By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 14:40 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 14:58 EST, 23 December 2019

She welcomed daughter Frida, 17 months, with husband Mattia Dessi, 41, in June 2018 on the age of 54.

And on Sunday, Brigitte Nielsen was noticed stepping out with Mattia and Frida for a day trip on the park in Los Angeles.

The 56-year-old actress carried her youngest in her arms whereas holding on to her daughter’s pacifier momentarily in her mouth.

Brigitte Nielsen was noticed stepping out with Mattia and Frida for a day trip on the park in Los Angeles on Sunday

The mom of 5 lower an off-the-cuff determine in a striped shirt with black leggings, including boots.

The actress styled her platinum blonde tresses barely in entrance of her brow whereas opting to go make-up free.

She carried Frida in her arms; the toddler sported a fuzzy pink hoodie with pink bottoms and matching bows in her hair.

Mattia lower a good-looking determine in grey sweats with a blue sweater; he rocked a scruffy face.

Devoted: The actress styled her platinum blonde tresses barely in entrance of her brow whereas opting to go make-up free

Doting father or mother: The 56-year-old actress carried her youngest in her arms whereas holding on to her daughter’s pacifier in her mouth

Brigitte and Mattia welcomed Frida on Friday, June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles after over a decade of in vitro fertilization therapy.

The actress introduced her being pregnant in Might, one month previous to giving beginning.

She advised Folks that her journey via IVF was ‘such a protracted highway,’ however added: ‘what I need girls to know is that the whole lot is feasible, however it’s important to be practical.’

She revealed that when she turned 40, she froze her eggs: ‘If you happen to do not need to use [donor] eggs, it’s important to protect your personal eggs at an affordable age for there to be a chance. I would not trouble making an attempt after age 42.’

Centered: The blonde star was seen displaying off her basketball throwing abilities

The six-foot-one magnificence married Mattia on July eight, 2006 in Malta.

She has been married 5 instances and has 5 kids; she first tied the knot with Kasper Winding within the early eighties.

They welcomed son Julian Winding, 35.

Her second husband was Sylvester Stallone and their marriage was solely 19 months, from December 1985 till July 1987.

She had one other son Killian Marcus Gastineau, 30, with ex-fiance Mark Gastineau.

Her subsequent husband was director/photographer Sebastian Copeland from 1990 till 1992; she then married Raoul Meyer.

Brigitte and Raoul had two sons collectively: Douglas Aaron, 26, and Raoul, Jr, 24.

Child woman: Brigitte and Mattia welcomed Frida on Friday, June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles after over a decade of in vitro fertilization therapy