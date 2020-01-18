Brignone and Vlhova share giant slalom win, 0.01 ahead of Shiffrin

SESTRIERE, Italy — Federica Brignone and Petra Vlhova tied for a World Cup big slalom victory Saturday whereas general chief Mikaela Shiffrin completed third by the smallest of margins.

Shiffrin was only one hundredth of a second behind the joint winners on the Giovanni Agnelli course.

“I’ve also been on the good side of the hundredths many times,” Shiffrin mentioned. “It happens sometimes like that, too.”

Brignone led after the primary leg and was forward on the closing checkpoint of her second run earlier than crossing with the very same time as Vlhova.

“It felt like having a heart attack,” Brignone mentioned. “The race was right on the razor’s edge.”

Brignone, the Olympic bronze medallist in GS, claimed her 13th profession World Cup win and third this season.

Her mom, Maria Rosa Quario, received a World Cup slalom on this course in 1983, and as an Italian, Brignone had immense dwelling help.

“I haven’t been able to hear anything besides people screaming my name since this morning,” she mentioned after extending her lead within the self-discipline standings to 61 factors forward of Shiffrin. “Winning in front of all these people is amazing. It’s hugely emotional.”

It was the second consecutive victory for Vlhova, who additionally received a slalom in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday, and the 12th profession World Cup win for the Slovakian.

“It’s incredible,” Vlhova, final yr’s world champion in GS, mentioned of the shut outcomes.

Shiffrin has now uncharacteristically gone 4 straight races and not using a win. However the American skier maintains a snug lead of 233 factors over Vlhova within the general standings.

“I was really happy with my skiing today,” Shiffrin mentioned. “I was so happy with my second run. I was pushing a lot more and I felt like the timing was a lot better.”

It marked the primary time that the World Cup stopped in Sestriere, which hosted races in the course of the Turin Olympics in 2006, in 4 years.

Circumstances have been good, with sunny skies after in a single day snow on the higher part.

With racers requiring greater than 70 seconds to finish the course, it marked one of many longer assessments on the ladies’s circuit.

A parallel big slalom race is scheduled for Sunday on the Agnelli course.

